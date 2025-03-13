BayWa r.e. completes sale of French solar projects

BayWa r.e. has sold a portfolio of French solar projects with a total capacity of 127 MWp. The portfolio includes the commissioned photovoltaic (PV) projects Greenberry (40 MWp) and Fontenet 3 (40 MWp), sold to Octopus Energy’s generation arm, and the project Amance (47 MWp), which is currently under construction, sold to Commerz Real, a renowned asset manager in Europe.

These transactions are part of BayWa r.e.'s successful sales of wind, solar, and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, totalling 1.5 GW during 2024 until today. These projects span key markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific, underscoring BayWa r.e.'s commitment to driving the global energy transition.

The Greenberry and Fontenet 3 projects are notable for their transformation of former military land into a solar energy hub. These solar farms, located on two former military bases in Central and South-West France, not only produce green electricity but have also been designed for sheep farming. Together with the solar farms Blueberry and Fontenet 1 and 2, they form a significant solar energy hub consisting of more than 300 000 solar panels and a total capacity of 136 MWp on 151 ha. BayWa r.e. will be responsible for the technical management of the two solar parks.

The Amance solar park will be constructed on 42 ha. of land with poor soil quality, which was previously used for conventional intensive agriculture with continuously degrading yields. Thanks to the project, the area will be upgraded in terms of environmental protection and biodiversity and allow an extensive agricultural use through sheep grazing. BayWa r.e. will continue to manage the technical and commercial operation of this solar farm.

Daniel Gäfke, COO of BayWa r.e., commented: “The fact that we closed these standout projects in France is a strong display of our drive and capability to realise our portfolio in our key markets. We are proud to deliver such high-quality renewable energy projects, which are not only exciting developments with innovative features, but also economically attractive assets for our partners. With over 1.5 GW of projects sold globally during 2024 until today, we are well on track to fulfil our commitment to playing a leading role in driving the global energy transition forward."

Benoit Roux, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. France, added: "We are delighted to announce these successful transactions, which are a major milestone for the energy transition in these regions and the culmination of the dedication and hard work of the team since the development, financing, and construction of these projects. We’ve been active in France for 20 years, and the country has huge potential. It is and remains a core market for BayWa r.e. and we are committed to implement our pipeline there and realise inspiring projects like these.”

