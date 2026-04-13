Elgin announces co-development of €35 million agrivoltaic plant

Elgin, a leading European independent power producer (IPP) that is backed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) since 2024, has announced the co-development of a new project in Sicily, with a total capacity of over 72 MW and an estimated construction cost of €35 million.

The project will be co-developed by Geostudio Group, an engineering firm specialising in the construction of major infrastructure projects and investments in the green energy and environmental sectors. The project includes the development of a 47 MW agrivoltaic plant and will be equipped with a battery energy storage system (BESS) with an additional 25MW capacity, which will help stabilise the energy fed into the grid. Thanks to an elevated modular structure and monitoring technologies, the plant will minimise soil impact while optimising existing agricultural activities, enhancing the productive potential of the area while generating sustainable energy.

Through this project, Elgin is strengthening its presence in Sicily following last December's announcement of the development of another 30 MW agrivoltaic plant, with an additional 30 MW of BESS. The two projects will have a significant economic impact on the region, involving local businesses and creating new jobs, as well as contributing to the national renewable energy production targets.

“This project is another big milestone in Elgin’s Italian growth story,” said Jack Buggy, Chief Development Officer at Elgin. “Sicily is a region of great renewable energy potential, and our partnership with Geostudio Group allows us to realise that potential while respecting the land. As we work toward our target of 3 GW of developed projects in Italy by 2030, projects like this are central to that ambition – proof that clean energy and agriculture can thrive together.”

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