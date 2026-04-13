IESO offers 20-year contracts to 14 new renewable energy proposals

Through the first window of the energy stream of the Long-term 2 – Energy Stream 1 Request for Proposals (LT2[e-1] RFP), the IESO has offered 20-year contracts to 14 new renewable energy proposals comprised of 12 solar projects and two wind projects.

Together, these projects will deliver more than 3 TWh of new annual electricity supply, meeting the procurement target for the window and helping to address energy needs forecast to emerge in the early 2030s. The IESO leveraged competition to secure these new resources at a price 21% lower than the last time contracts were awarded to large scale renewables in Ontario.

All 14 projects include at least 50% Indigenous equity ownership, and projects proposed in municipalities were supported through Municipal Support Confirmations as part of the submission process, reflecting local engagement early in development.

LT2(e-1) represents the first opportunity in more than a decade for large scale, new build renewable development in Ontario. Results from the first window of the LT2 capacity stream are expected in June 2026, with three additional LT2 windows planned – making it the largest electricity procurement in Ontario’s history.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!