Iberdrola starts up its first photovoltaic plant in Italy

Iberdrola strengthens its presence in Italy with the construction of its first photovoltaic (PV) facility in the country, the 23 MW Montalto di Castro, in the central region of Lazio. The company continues to strengthen its portfolio of projects in Italy, and aims to triple them by 2025.

Once the assembly of the PV modules, the construction of the substation, and the rest of the electrical infrastructures have been completed, the process of commissioning the plant and connecting it to the grid will begin. When it enters commercial operation, it will supply enough energy to cover the needs of more than 12 000 homes and will prevent the emission of 9600 t of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

During the construction phase, archaeological remains dating back to the Etruscan period were found, as well as ceramics, bronze elements, and iron weapons. Thanks to the cooperation between Iberdrola and the Archaeology Authority, the materials have been transferred to the National Archaeological Museum of Vulci, one of the most important Etruscan localities in Italy.

Iberdrola adds to the 43 facilities under development, totalling 1500 MW, signing a development agreement with the company GreenInvest to develop 17 wind and PV facilities for a total of 327 MW. The company has also started four other projects totalling 288 MW.

Valerio Faccenda, Chairman of Iberdrola Renewables Italy, said: “Iberdrola’s mission in Italy is to contribute, with our expertise and financial capacity, to sustainable and ethical investments. The goal is to help Italy out of its dependence on gas and the energy crisis. Our plan for Italy foresees a significant growth of the renewable workforce with the immediate incorporation of more than 30 professionals. The entire Italian team is called to share Iberdrola’s values and to participate in the Group’s exciting projects for Italy,” he said.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.