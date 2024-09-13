Hectate Energy selects Bechtel to deliver Sunfish solar 2 facility

Hecate Energy has selected Bechtel to lead the design and construction of Sunfish Solar 2, the first project in its 1 GW development in Calhoun County, Michigan. The Sunfish development will be one of the largest solar facilities in the state, playing a crucial role in supporting Michigan’s commitment to generating 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

When completed in 2026, the Sunfish development will generate enough energy to power about 183 500 Michigan homes, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels. By offsetting nearly 1.5 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions, the facility’s environmental impact will be equivalent to removing more than 300 000 passenger vehicles from the road each year.

Sunfish Solar 2 is a 360 MW DC facility, featuring 620 000 bifacial solar panels across 1300 acres. This cutting-edge technology enables both sides of the panels to absorb sunlight, maximising energy efficiency. Bechtel will utilise its award-winning digital delivery approach to design, construct, and commission the facility, leveraging autonomous technologies to enhance project delivery.

Construction is set to begin later this year, with Sunfish Solar 2 expected to create more than 350 construction jobs at peak, providing a boost to the local economy and workforce development in the region.

“We are proud to support Michigan’s renewable energy goals with this milestone project, and to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future, while also creating high-quality clean energy jobs,” said Scott Austin, Bechtel’s General Manager of Renewables & Clean Power.

“We are delighted to partner with Bechtel on Sunfish Solar 2. Bechtel brings more than 80-years of experience in delivering renewable energy projects and shares our commitment to a cleaner, greener future and long-term benefits for electricity consumers,” added Fazli Qadir, Hecate Energy Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction.

