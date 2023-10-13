Natural Power supports Ockendon Solar Park power up

Natural Power, a leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, has assumed the crucial roles of owner’s engineer and principal designer for the Ockenden Solar PV Park situated in Essex, the UK. This support extends throughout the pre-construction and construction phases, benefiting developer, NTR plc.

Anticipated to be one of the UK's largest solar parks, Ockendon Solar will comprise more than 108 000 ground-mounted PV panels, potentially powering 17 000 local homes.

Leveraging state-of-the-art solar technology, a combination of 540 W and 545 W bi-facial solar panels has been strategically installed, maximising sunlight absorption on both sides and elevating energy output density per square metre through heightened efficiency. Once activated, the project is set to deliver a substantial 40 MW of electricity to the grid, propelling the UK closer to its renewable energy objectives.

This initiative unfolds on a 98.44 ha. Veolia-owned plot, previously a landfill site for the past 25 years, and is a pioneering European venture in landfill repurposing. Conveniently located just a 25-minute drive from London City, the project holds significant promise for sustainable energy advancements.

Ralph Spernagel, Construction Director at Natural Power, said: “This has been a really exciting project for us, not just due to the location of the site in close proximity to London, where there is understandably a significant demand for energy, but also the forward-thinking nature of the development that is repurposing land, that would otherwise go unused, to supply clean power using new and innovative engineering solutions that ensure minimum disruption to the landfill and maximum energy output.

“This continues our long relationship with NTR where we have used our full project lifecycle knowledge to provide value adding health and safety expertise, technical advisory and project management services to assist in its acquisition and construction of renewable projects.”

Natural Power also acted as lenders technical adviser to NTR and Rabobank, providing full technical due diligence, for the financing stage during 2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.