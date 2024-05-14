X-ELIO starts construction of the Funaki solar PV plant in Japan

X-ELIO, a global leader in the renewable energy sector, has celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its solar plant in Ube, Japan. The ceremony has been inaugurated by X-ELIO´s Chief Business Development Officer, Elena Molina, and followed by the company’s Country Manager, Luis Perezagua. This milestone marks the beginning of construction on a cutting-edge facility that will significantly contribute to Japan’s renewable energy goals.

The Funaki solar plant, located in the city of Ube in Yamaguchi prefecture, will have a capacity of 14 MW and is expected to produce 17 245.72 MWh of clean energy annually. With this project, X-ELIO adds an asset to its successful portfolio of 379 MW of solar power plants already built in Japan. In addition, the company has 164 MW of solar and BESS projects in different stages of development.

These figures represent the significant weight X-ELIO gives to driving the transition to renewable energy in Japan, contributing to the country’s net-zero targets for 2050. With a focus on sustainability and community collaboration, X-ELIO remains at the forefront of the global renewable energy revolution.

Through its Community Plan, X-ELIO seeks to boost the socio-economic well-being of the communities of which it is a part. In Funaki, a donation of emergency materials to the Community Promotion Council has already been made. Discussions are currently underway to develop further actions in the area within the framework of this programme.

Perezagua, stated: “Our approach is not only to deliver clean energy solutions but also to create lasting positive impacts for the people and places we serve. By developing renewable energy projects like this solar plant, we are not only addressing the pressing global challenge of climate change but also driving economic growth and enhancing energy security for future generations.”

