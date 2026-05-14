VSB Italy receives approval for solar project in Sicily

VSB Italy has obtained the Regional Single Authorisation Measure (PAUR) for the development of a new photovoltaic (PV) plant in Sicily, strengthening its commitment to the energy transition and to the development of sustainable energy infrastructure.

The project, located in the Passaneto area, in the municipality of Francofonte, covers a total area of approximately 64 hectares, of which around 46.5 hectares are occupied by the PV plant. The initiative foresees an installed capacity of 36?MW, dedicated to the generation of electricity from solar energy, in line with national and European decarbonisation objectives.

The project has been developed in coherence with the characteristics of the local territorial context, adopting design solutions and environmental measures aimed at ensuring a balanced approach between energy production and land protection.

The plant layout is designed to promote spontaneous naturalisation of the surfaces, by maintaining open areas beneath the modules. In addition, specific mitigation measures are planned, including solutions to facilitate wildlife passage and vegetative screening interventions using native plant species, supporting the environmental and landscape integration of the project.

According to the current schedule, construction is expected to start in 2027, while the plant to enter into operation by the end of 2028. Once operational, the PV plant is expected to generate enough clean electricity to meet the annual needs of around 13 000 households.

From a socio-economic perspective, the project is anticipated to generate positive employment impacts, both direct and indirect, during the construction and operational phases, while contributing positively to the local economy in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Dr Miroslav Ilijevski, Managing Director of VSB Italy, commented: “This authorisation marks an important milestone for VSB Italy and represents a further contribution to the country’s decarbonisation objectives, while reaffirming our strong commitment to supporting Italy’s energy transition. We are proud to contribute to this path with a project designed to combine clean electricity generation, respect for the local context, and long-term value for the territory and its communities.”

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of VSB Group, added: “Projects like this underline our commitment to accelerating Europe’s energy transition with high-quality, sustainable solutions. At the same time, it reflects the outstanding work of our team in Italy, whose dedication and expertise are key to creating long-term value for both people and regions.”

With this new PV development, VSB Italy confirms its commitment to the development of high-quality renewable energy plants, capable of combining clean energy generation, attention to the territorial context and long-term value creation.

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