Qualitas Energy secures financing for solar PV portfolio in Poland

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has secured a €53 million (PLN 226.3 million) financing package for a 117 MWp greenfield solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio in Poland.

The portfolio, owned by Qualitas Energy, comprises two solar PV assets located in the areas of Sloniawy, in the Masovian Voivodeship; and Konskie, in the Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship. The financing will support the construction of the portfolio, with the assets expected to become operational during 2027. The portfolio’s revenues are supported by Poland’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, providing long-term visibility and stability over the financing period.

The transaction was arranged by CaixaBank and Bank Millennium. The financing has been structured on a non-recourse basis and includes a term loan, customary ancillary facilities and an interest rate swap.

In Poland, Qualitas Energy currently manages a solar PV portfolio exceeding 600 MWp of capacity, either operational or under construction, complemented by a greenfield wind development pipeline of more than 1.2 GW.

Adrián Cabrejas, Partner – Germany & Poland at Qualitas Energy, said: “This financing supports Qualitas Energy’s strategy across the renewable energy value chain, with a focus on investing in and developing high-quality wind and solar PV assets, among other technologies. Poland offers significant long-term potential, and we remain focused on supporting projects that contribute to the country’s energy transition.”

Qualitas Energy was advised by Addleshaw Goddard (legal), and Barlovento Applus+ (technical). CMS acted as legal counsel to the lenders.

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