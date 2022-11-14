Sonnedix acquires solar plant in Spain

Sonnedix, the international renewable energy producer, closed the acquisition of a solar PV plant located in Herencia, Ciudad Real, Spain, that has recently achieved commercial operation date, from Impax Asset Management, who acquired the project rights in 2019.

Fraile, a 36 MWp plant, is expected to generate 78 GWh of clean electricity during its first year of operation. This is the equivalent of powering over 23 000 households, avoiding the emission of approximately 12 000 tpy of CO 2 .

“I am excited to see the growth of our footprint in Spain, where we have been present since our founding in 2009,” said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix. “Our team has done an exceptional job toward working together to optimise our portfolio as we evolve as key players in the energy transition in Europe.”

Carsten Johansen, Head of the PE/Infrastructure Transaction Team at Impax, stated: “Impax is proud to be an established investor in the Spanish renewables market. We are pleased to bring these 36 MWp into operation, and happy to be partnering again with Sonnedix.”

The sales process was managed by PWC. Impax was counselled by Gómex-Acebo & Pombo, and Sonnedix was counselled by Ashurst.

The plant is powered by Canadian Solar modules, PV Hardware trackers, and JEMA inverters. ELMYA was the designated EPC contractor and will also serve as the operations and maintenance for the first two years.

This is the fourth acquisition by Sonnedix in Spain in 2022, where it currently manages 181 solar projects with a total capacity up to 1 GW, and a total operational capacity of approximately 600 MW.

