Uniper and Callis Zrt ‘ready to build’ Hungarian PV projects

Six Hungarian photovoltaic (PV) projects, jointly developed by Uniper and Callis Zrt, with a combined capacity of 280 MWp are reportedly ‘ready to build’. All required permits have been secured and they are able to connect to the grid and commence electricity production 2026 and 2027 respectively. Between 2023 and 2024, Uniper will complete comprehensive preliminary studies (e.g. topography) to ensure the execution of these projects.

In addition to these six projects, Uniper participates in the current grid capacity tender in Hungary. Uniper aims to secure grid connection possibilities for its projects, reinforcing its commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy to the Hungarian market. Uniper remains committed to working closely with local communities, authorities, and stakeholders to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial transition to renewable energy.

