Energiekontor receives positive notice for fourth solar park project in Germany

Energiekontor AG, one of Germany’s leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms, has received a positive notice via a so-called planning deviation procedure for another and, hence, fourth solar farm project in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. The solar project in the city of Marlow, Germany, will have a generation capacity of 45 MWp. Energiekontor already received a positive notice for three solar park projects in the region with a generation capacity of approximately 130 MWp in mid-October 2022. This brings the total generation capacity of all four projects to approximately 175 MWp. Energiekontor is thus actively driving forward the energy transition in Germany. At the same time, the company is successfully implementing the further technological diversification of its project pipeline into onshore wind and solar as planned. The total generation capacity of the four solar park projects in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania alone exceeds the generation capacity of the projects realised by Energiekontor in the solar sector since the company was founded by more than a factor of two.

“We are pleased that, as pioneers of the energy transition, we are now also one of the first companies in Germany to realise four large scale solar park projects via the so-called planning deviation procedure,” said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. “The start has been made, now we hope to save time and effort from positive learning effects on both sides in future planning deviation procedures to be able to realise future projects even more quickly. We have already started with the further realisation of the four existing solar park projects. We want them to be fully operational as soon as possible so that they can then actively contribute to the energy transition,” Szabo continued.

With the now four solar park proects in Dettmannsdorf, Germany, and Marlow, in the district of Western Pomerania-Rügen, approximately 110 000 tpy of CO 2 can be saved from the first full year of operation and arithmetically supply approximately 54 000 households per year with green electricity. Construction of the projects is scheduled to begin in 2023. Commissioning is planned for the end of 2024.

The solar parks will provide the municipality of Dettmannsdorf and the town of Marlow with a total annual six-figure share of the yield through the municipal participation regulated in the EEG. These funds are directly available to the municipalities’ budgets. In addition, the owners of the land will give part of their annual income to non-profit organisations so that the municipalities and the region will also benefit from the solar park. Further income will flow to the municipalities through trade tax. In addition to the monetary benefits, a viewing tower for interested visitors is to be built at each of the solar parks and an electric charging station is to be set up in the community of Dettmannsdorf and the town of Marlow. Energiekontor AG remains the operator.

The expansion of renewables in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is making progress

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania aims to cover the entire energy demand of the state for electricity, heat, and mobility with renewable energies by 2035. The further expansion of solar energy plays a special role in this. The planning deviation procedure therefore offers the opportunity to accelerate the expansion of renewable energies in the region.

Municipalities welcome approvals

The respective municipalities also welcome the positive notice and are pleased that the solar park projects can now go into implementation as planned. Through the municipal participation, the municipality of Dettmannsdorf and the city of Marlow will benefit financially from the proceeds in the future and the leasing of land also offers the region additional opportunities now and in the future.

