OX2 sells 45 MW solar projects in Spain

OX2 has sold 45 MW of solar projects in Spain to Greening, a Spanish company active in renewable energy systems. The sale was recorded in the 4Q23.

The sale includes late-stage project rights of solar projects located in the Andalucia region. The estimated annual production from the projects once fully operational is estimated to about 84 GWh. This is OX2’s second sale of solar projects in Spain.

“Our total portfolio of solar projects was more than 6.4 GW by the end of the third quarter and this is our third divestment in a short time. Solar is an important part of OX2’s broadening in new technologies and being a part of driving the great shift to fossil-free electricity,” said Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

The transaction will have a limited impact on OX2’s results.

