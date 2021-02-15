ABO Wind sells Greek solar farms

ABO Wind has sold two large Greek solar farms with a total capacity of 45 MW to Blue Elephant Energy AG, an operator of wind and solar farms.

The first project is located in Kossos, near Xanthi, and has a capacity of 7 MW. The second one is in Megala Kalyvia, near Trikala, and with a capacity of 38 MW, it is one of the largest renewable energy projects ever constructed in the history of ABO Wind. Together, both projects will yield an estimated output of approximately 80 million KWh/yr. To date, Megala Kalyvia is also one of the largest operational solar parks in Greece.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of these two projects, allowing us to enter the promising Greek market, as well as further diversifying our portfolio geographically. Finally, these solar projects will allow us to further contribute to our overarching commitment towards a more sustainable and cleaner energy supply," comments Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant Energy AG.

ABO Wind had acquired both projects during development in 2018 and finalised the planning, engineering, construction, and grid connection between 2019 and 2020. At Megala Kalyvia, the company also constructed a new private substation to feed the generated electricity into the high-voltage grid.

ABO Wind has been active in Greece since 2017. Currently, the company is working on five additional Greek solar projects in the Epirus region that had won tariffs in a recent tender. Commissioning of these 50 MW is scheduled for 1H2022.

In the past, ABO Wind had mainly installed smaller solar farms with capacities of 1 - 7 MW each. With the 38 MW project, the Germany-based company has successfully entered the business segment of large international free-field photovoltaic (PV) plants. Worldwide, ABO Wind is currently working on a pipeline of approximately 5000 MW in solar capacity.

