Sonnedix completes construction of solar plant in Chile

Sonnedix, the global solar independent power producer (IPP), has completed the construction of one of its largest solar photovoltaic (PV) plants to date: the 170 MW Sonnedix Atacama, located in the Atacama Desert, Chile.

Construction of the solar plant, located in the Atacama Desert in the commune of Pica, began in June 2019. On 30 January 2021, Sonnedix Atacama started injecting energy into the Chilean National Electric System.

“We are extremely proud of the work and dedication put into this project, and thankful to the regional and local administrations for their support”, said Sergio del Campo, Representative Director of Sonnedix Chile. “Sonnedix Atacama will generate around 470 GWh/yr of clean electricity, powering more than 100 000 Chilean homes. In addition to that, this project allows us to fulfil our ‘social citizen’ role through initiatives such as our Atacama Community Investment fund, supporting the economic development of our communities funding business and initiatives aligned to our ESG standards and practices”.

Sonnedix partnered with Metka EGN as EPC contractor for the construction of the 450 ha. solar plant, while Transelec built the transmission facilities and will manage them during the entire lifetime of the park. The plant is powered by approxiately half a million ultra-high efficiency Jinko Solar mono-panels and 48 Power Electronics central inverters, all supported by Nextracker’s NX Horizon™ smart solar tracker.

Sonnedix Atacama holds a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Collahuasi, Chile’s second largest private copper mining operation, for 24/7 supply of 100% renewable energy.

The company has 11 solar PV plants in operation in Chile, where, in addition to the projects currently under construction, it controls a total capacity of almost 400 MW, as well as an additional 750 MW portfolio of projects in different development stages.

