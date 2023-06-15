BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger partner for solar panels

BayWa r.e. is partnering with Meyer Burger Technology AG, a global solar technology company, to procure high-performance solar panels from its production site in Goodyear, Arizona, the US. This offtake agreement is one of two announced by Meyer Burger in March 2023, resulting in the increase of the annual capacity of their module production in Goodyear from approximately 1.6 GW to approximately 2 GW. This collaboration between BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger underscores their shared commitment to supporting the US domestic manufacturing industry and actively contributing to the growth, sustainability, and diversification of the solar supply chain.

As part of this partnership, BayWa r.e. commits to procuring 1.25 GW of mod-ules over a span of five years from Meyer Burger's cutting-edge facility. BayWa r.e.'s long-term commitment, spanning from 2025 – 2029, ensures a resolute supply of domestically produced solar panels for its extensive solar projects pipeline exceeding 9 GW across the US.

“We are excited to be partnering with Meyer Burger on their state-of-the-art solar panel manufacturing facility in Arizona,” said Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e. “BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have a long history of working together in Europe to advance clean energy innovation and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the US.”

“Through this collaboration, we are also supporting the expansion of European manufacturing. The enormous increase in demand for renewable energy offers the chance for a regional diversification of the solar supply chains, and this partnership is a significant step towards a diversified and ambitious PV value chain in the years ahead – something that can ensure the renewables industry grows increasingly resilient.”

Meyer Burger is finalising the construction of the 2 GW production site for high-performance solar modules. The facility will contribute to the expansion of the US solar industry and create over 500 skilled manufacturing jobs. Meyer Burger's proprietary heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable the production of top-quality solar components, supporting the achievement of clean energy goals.

“We are very pleased to partner with BayWa r.e. in the US, which offers us the opportunity to rapidly advance the production of technologically leading, toxin-free, high-performance solar modules manufactured to high ethical and social standards,” added Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger. "With our accelerated expansion, we are supporting local and sustainable manufacturing for one of the most important energy sources of the future, solar energy.”

Following the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, this collaborative effort aims to drive ongoing domestic manufacturing, generate local jobs, and foster a sustainable solar industry.

