ENGIE secures two projects in Romania

Two projects submitted by ENGIE Romania in the second session of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction have been selected as winning projects.

The solar power plant developed in Corna?elu, Dâmbovi?a county, with a capacity of 170 MWp.

Wind project in Mereni commune, Constanta county, with a capacity of 54 MW.

With these two projects, which will benefit from stable revenues over a period of 15 years, the total renewable energy capacity held by ENGIE Romania will reach 495 MW, half of the target of 1 GW by 2030.

