BNZ inaugurates operation of a 34.5 MW photovoltaic plant in Jaén, Spain

BNZ, an independent power producer that develops, builds, and operates photovoltaic (PV) projects, has inaugurated the operation of a solar power plant in Jaén, located in the region of Andalusia.

Named Santa Catalina, the facility has a total capacity of up to 34.5 MW.

The clean energy generated by this plant is expected to prevent the emission of 18 534 tpy of carbon dioxide equivalent – comparable to 22 600 round trips between Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén Airport and Berlin.

With the new project in Jaén, BNZ reaches its sixth facility in Spain and its second in Andalusia, following one in Cádiz. This development follows previous inaugurations in Moratalla (Murcia) and Mérida (Extremadura).

During the execution of the project, the company also made a significant contribution to the local economy by contracting a total of 82 companies and generating 57 direct and indirect jobs.

BNZ’s CEO, Luis Selva, stated: “The launch of Santa Catalina marks a major milestone for us, reflecting our ambition to continue expanding in Spain and our commitment to decarbonisation throughout Europe. Jaén has enormous potential in the 100% renewable energy sector and aligns with our vision.”

In line with its commitment to generating value in the local communities where it operates, BNZ aims for its new facility to meet the highest standards of environmental regeneration. To that end, it has worked closely with the authorities in Jaén to implement a variety of projects that support the protection of local flora and fauna.

These initiatives include measures to protect birdlife from potential risks associated with electrical installations, as well as compensations for the loss of nesting habitats. The company has also created natural connections in the form of biocorridors and installed shelters for animals.

Through these actions, BNZ strongly advocates for a development model in which the growth of renewable energy is harmonised with the revitalisation of the natural environment and social wellbeing.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.