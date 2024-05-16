Global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor, BayWa r.e. is pleased to announce significant developments in its market activities in Japan, furthering the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions in the region.

Recently, BayWa r.e. has been engaged in discussions with potential Japanese electricity off-takers. Notably, the company has secured and made effective a long-term agreement with Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (NSG group), wherein 90% of the electricity generated by a solar facility installed and operated by BayWa r.e. will be purchased at a fixed price over a 25-year period, reinforcing the company's commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships in the Japanese market.

Also, BayWa r.e. achieved the commercial operation date (COD) for its 50 MW Kobe solar farm. Concurrently, the company finalised project financing with ORIX Bank for its 8 MW Tsuno solar project, further showcasing its continued dedication to driving forward solar energy adoption in the country.

"Our recent successes, including the corporate PPA with NSG, the COD of the Kobe solar farm and the Tsuno project financing, underscore our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions in Japan. We are excited to contribute to the country's sustainable energy transition," commented Tetsuya Oura, Representative Director and President of BayWa r.e. Japan K.K.

In addition to its solar endeavors, BayWa r.e. is actively exploring opportunities in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and wind energy projects, augmenting its diverse portfolio in Japan.

"Not only is Japan a significant market for BayWa r.e. globally, but it also presents immense opportunities for sustainable energy development," said Daniel Gäfke, Global Director of Projects & Executive Board Member of BayWa r.e. "We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to contribute to Japan's clean energy transition and address the challenges of climate change."

Since its entry into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2015, BayWa r.e. has played a pivotal role in advancing renewable energy infrastructure, delivering over 500 MW of renewable energy across solar and wind farm developments, as well as large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) installations.

