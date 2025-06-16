Serikandi and Solarvest secure Brunei’s largest national solar PV project

Regional clean energy infrastructure developer, Solarvest Holdings Berhad, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Atlantic Blue Sdn Bhd, has secured Brunei’s largest national solar project via a joint venture company, Seri Suria Power (B) Sdn Bhd, in partnership with Serikandi Oilfield Services Sdn Bhd and Khazanah Satu Sdn Bhd.

Set to commence in 3Q25, the appointment permits Seri Suria Power to invest, build, and operate a 30 MW solar photovoltaics (PV) power plant located on a 33.29-hectare remediated landfill in Kampong Belimbing, Mukim Kota Batu. Upon completion by the end of 2026, the project is expected to be the largest solar PV power project in Brunei Darussalam, generating an annual output of 64 473 000 kWh, with a potential to offset around 645 000 million t of natural gas and 92 million t of carbon dioxide.

The project was formalised on 14 June 2025, following the signing of three pivotal agreements:

Joint venture agreement between Khazanah Satu Sdn Bhd, Serikandi Oilfield Services and Atlantic Blue.

Land lease agreement between Seri Suria Power with the Government of Brunei Darussalam represented by the Department of Energy, Prime Minister’s Office.

25-year power purchase agreement between Seri Suria Power and the Government of Brunei Darussalam, represented by the Department of Electrical Services, Prime Minister’s Office.

The project originated from a request for proposal (RFP) process launched in 2021, which attracted wide interest from both local and international solar developers. As part of the RFP requirements, participating developers were mandated to form joint ventures with government-linked companies to ensure national participation and capacity building. This exercise creates confidence in Brunei’s capability to achieve the national aspiration of 30% renewable energy mix.

The initiative aligns with Brunei’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% from ‘business-as-usual’ levels by 2030 and supports the country’s goal of diversifying fuel sources in the power sector while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. In addition to environmental benefits, the solar PV power plant will generate new opportunities for local businesses and contribute to local economic development through related activities.

Chairman and Managing Director of Serikandi Oilfield Services, Shaikh Khalid bin Shaikh Haji Ahmad, shared: “We applaud the Brunei Government’s forward-thinking measures and supportive regulatory framework, which ensure the effective execution of the national clean energy transition plan. Alongside various initiatives introduced over the years, this project reaffirms our commitment to a progressive path towards a dynamic and sustainable economy, aligned with prevailing global economic trends. With our extensive experience in providing engineering and construction services in the oil and gas industry, Serikandi is well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities in Brunei Darussalam’s growing new and renewable energy sector, opening up job opportunities for Bruneian citizens.”

Executive Director and Group Chief Strategy Officer of Solarvest, Mr Leon Liew Chee Ing, added: “In 2024, Brunei’s electricity consumption totalled 3242 GWh, with 95% generated from fossil fuels – highlighting an urgent need for a clean energy transition. The Brunei Government’s commitment to renewable energy is truly commendable, given the nation’s abundance of fossil fuels. This milestone marks a proud moment for both Solarvest and Serikandi as we support Brunei’s journey towards a more sustainable energy future. Leveraging our technical expertise and regional experience, we are honoured to play a part in delivering the nation’s largest solar initiative.”

