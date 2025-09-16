Bluestone Energy secures planning permission for UK solar project

Bluestone Energy has been granted planning permission for the Middleton Farm solar project, a landmark 49.5 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) development in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

This marks a significant milestone in Bluestone’s journey to becoming one of the UK’s leading independent power producers (IPPs).

The planning process was led by Beth Girvan and Dave Anderson of Cogeo Planning & Environmental Services. Their work included extensive environmental assessments, community consultations, and technical planning documentation that ensured the project met all regulatory and ecological standards.

The land, grid, and planning team at Bluestone was led by Dave Robertson, Sat Ubhi, and Dan Sadler, who were instrumental in securing land rights, grid connection, and planning approvals. Their efforts have laid the foundation for what will be Bluestone’s largest solar farm to date.

The Middleton Farm solar project is not just a milestone for Bluestone Energy, it is a strategic asset in the UK’s energy transition. As the country faces increasing energy demand and price volatility, solar developments like Middleton Farm are critical to enhancing energy security and stabilising electricity costs. By generating clean, renewable power locally, the project is helping to reduce carbon emissions and support the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

Bluestone Energy is now in active discussions with local authorities including Glasglow City Council and Renfrewshire Council to secure a power purchase agreement that will deliver affordable, sustainable electricity directly to the community in which Middleton Farm is situated.

Freddy White, CEO of Bluestone Energy, commented: “Securing planning permission for Middleton Farm is a proud moment for Bluestone Energy. It reflects the hard work and passion of our entire team – from land and planning to engineering and community engagement. This project is central to our strategy to transition from developer to IPP, and it sets a new benchmark for what we can achieve. Middleton Farm is our largest solar farm to date, and we look forward to reaching final investment decision in 2026 and beginning construction shortly thereafter.”

