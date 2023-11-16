Standard Solar acquires 12 MW PV project portfolio in Virginia

Standard Solar has acquired a 12 MW community solar project portfolio from New Leaf Energy. These projects in Chatham and Kilmarnock mark the company’s debut in Virginia’s community solar market and symbolise a crucial step forward in the Commonwealth’s journey toward a more sustainable and solar-powered future.

“These community solar projects are more than just an important addition to our portfolio and expand access to solar for all,” said Harry Benson, Director of Business Development for Standard Solar. “By providing localised job opportunities and significant allocations for low- and moderate-income customers, these projects embody our vision of a cleaner, more equitable energy future.”

Community solar programs enable residents to harness the benefits of solar energy without needing to install panels on their property. This approach is particularly attractive for those who rent, reside in multi-family buildings or face constraints that prevent them from installing solar panels on their roofs.

The three projects, one in Chatham and two in Kilmarnock, Virginia, are transforming the state’s energy landscape. The Kilmarnock projects, with a combined capacity exceeding 7 MW, are exclusively allocated to low- and moderate-income (LMI) customers. These projects will empower communities and individuals who may not have had access to clean energy options before.

Once completed, the single-axis tracker systems are expected to generate an estimated 19 811 MWh of clean energy annually, significantly reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for Virginia.

“New Leaf Energy’s mission is to accelerate the transition to a world powered by renewable energy,” said New Leaf Energy Executive Vice President of Project Finance Brendan Neagle. “Community solar projects are an integral piece of that world, and we’re so proud to partner with Standard Solar as they invest in that mission in Virginia.”

Standard Solar is proud to be at the forefront of the community solar revolution, and this latest venture reinforces its commitment to driving positive environmental change while delivering economic benefits to local communities.

“Projects like these represent a turning point in the state's clean energy journey,” Benson added. “Standard Solar firmly believes that the success of these projects will showcase the paramount importance of eliminating barriers to distributed generation, particularly through shared solar programs.”

In addition to these projects, Standard Solar is taking a leadership role in advancing the shared solar landscape by supporting approximately a dozen other projects currently in Dominion Power's queue. The company is providing crucial investment dollars and a range of services, including subscriber management and engineering and construction support, to help drive these initiatives forward, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

