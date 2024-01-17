Atlas and Votorantim Cimentos sign solar PPA

Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leader in providing renewable energy solutions for corporations, and Votorantim Cimentos, a construction materials and sustainable solutions company, have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply and purchase, respectively, 100 MW of solar energy for the next 15 years. The solar energy provided through this agreement will support the energy needs of Votorantim Cimentos’ production units and distribution centers located in the South, Southeast, and Midwest regions of Brazil.

With the new partnership, the project will be responsible for around a third of Votorantim Cimentos’ energy consumption in the country, equivalent to supplying energy to 424 000 homes. Through the self-production PPA, the company is advancing its decarbonisation strategy, which includes renewable energy as one of its strategic pillars.

The new energy generation will come from Atlas’ Luiz Carlos Solar Project, located in the municipality of Paracatu, Minas Gerais, which will have an installed capacity of 787 MWp, of which almost two-thirds (470 MWp) will be destined for Votorantim Cimentos.

“This partnership with Votorantim Cimentos confirms Atlas’ repeated ability to partner with blue chip companies of Latin America’s industrial sector to help them make the energy transition. It also contributes to building Brazil’s sustainable production supply chain powered by clean energy. At the same time, we are proud that our project, Luiz Carlos, will promote Atlas’ best-in-class ESG programs targeting true sustainable development,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy.

The project is also part of Votorantim Cimentos’ investment portfolio to increase its structural competitiveness, ensuring a better long-term position and sustainable growth.

“This project is an important step in our decarbonisation journey and is aligned with Votorantim Cimentos’ 2030 Sustainability Commitments. In all the regions where we operate, our focus is to intensify efficiency and incorporate the use of renewable energy, increasing the volume of self-produced clean energy we consume and, consequently, our competitiveness, generating benefits for society and the planet,” added Álvaro Lorenz, Global Sustainability Director at Votorantim Cimentos.

