PAG Real Assets to acquire First Solar platforms

First Solar, Inc. has announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with funds managed by PAG Real Assets, pursuant to which PAG will acquire from First Solar its 293 MW DC utility scale solar project development platform, and a solar operations and maintenance (O&M) platform with approximately 665 MW DC under management, in Japan. The transaction is expected to close in 2Q22 for the project development platform and 2H22 for the O&M platform, in each case after obtaining regulatory approvals, the receipt of third-party consents and satisfying other customary closing conditions.

PAG is an Asia Pacific-focused private investment manager with more than US$50 billion in assets under management. Subject to closing of the project development platform acquisition, PAG is expected to add First Solar’s project development platform to its existing portfolio of solar farms in Japan, creating one of Japan’s largest renewable operators with over 600 MW DC of capacity. In 2021, PAG acquired two projects under development by First Solar in Japan with a total capacity of 50 MW DC . Upon each respective closing, the majority of First Solar project development and O&M employees in Japan will join PAG.

Jon-Paul Toppino, Executive Director and President of PAG, said, “First Solar has an unmatched reputation in this region and we are pleased to have such an experienced, professional team join the PAG family. This transaction further positions PAG as a leading player in renewable energy in Japan and will serve as a key building block for our future investment in the sector.”

“PAG’s commitments to integrity, transparency, and sustainability, and its experience managing and operating a wide range of assets, make it the ideal acquirer of our industry-leading platforms in Japan,” said Mark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer, First Solar. “The sale of these platforms marks the completion of First Solar’s strategic shift to focus on developing, scaling, and selling our advanced module technology.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.