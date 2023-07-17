Energix and First Solar enter framework agreement

First Solar, inc. announced that Energix Renewables has agreed to procure 5 GW of its thin film solar modules. The modules, which will power Energix projects in Israel, Poland, and the US, will be delivered between 2026 – 2030. Energix, one of Israel’s renewable energy companies with a portfolio of more than 7 GW of projects under development in Israel, Poland and the US, has also contracted First Solar Recycling Services to manage end-of-life handling of decommissioned modules.

“As we grow our pipeline, we want a partner that will not compromise on quality, its commitments, or principles, and that partner is First Solar,” said Asa Levinger, CEO, Energix. “This deal, our largest ever, strongly reflects the long-term strategic partnership we share with First Solar. With shared goals and a united vision for a sustainable energy future, this deal perfectly suits our needs.”

