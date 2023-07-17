Linde signs renewable energy agreements in Brazil

Linde has announced it has signed two agreements in Brazil for the supply of renewable energy.

White Martins, Linde’s subsidiary, has entered into agreements to secure more than 2 million MWh per year of renewable energy, replacing almost half of its existing power usage in Brazil. Supply has already commenced from the Futura I Solar Complex, one of the largest photovoltaic plants in Latin America, and the Chuí Wind Farm, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The new agreements will increase Linde’s global active renewable energy by more than 60%. More broadly, Linde is on track to meet its commitment to double the purchase of low carbon energy by 2028. The agreements support Linde’s science-based absolute greenhouse gas reduction target for 2035 and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition.

In addition to reducing White Martins’ emissions in Brazil, the renewable energy will help White Martins’ customers to decarbonise their processes by using industrial gases with a lower carbon footprint. Linde estimates that its solutions, technologies, and services help its customers to avoid more than two times the emissions generated by all of Linde’s own operations.

“Linde has clear climate targets which include a commitment to actively increase our use of renewable energy,” said Gilney Bastos, President of South America, Linde. “Not only will these agreements reduce the carbon intensity of our own operations, but they also benefit our customers who will receive industrial gases with a lower carbon footprint.”

Linde has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 20 consecutive years and has been named to CDP’s A List for both climate change and water security. The company is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact.