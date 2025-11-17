Velto Renewables completes acquisition and begins operation of floating solar farm

Velto Renewables has completed the acquisition from Q ENERGY of Les Îlots Blandin, Europe’s largest floating solar power plant, located in Perthes, Haute-Marne, France.

Having previously held a 50% stake in the project, Velto Renewables now becomes the sole owner of the 74.3 MWp facility which extends over 127 hectares and comprises more than 135 000 photovoltaic (PV) panels installed on advanced floating structures. The plant will generate renewable electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 37 000 people, while avoiding over 18 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

Les Îlots Blandin illustrates the potential of floating solar technology to convert unused industrial areas into productive renewable assets. By combining innovation, environmental restoration, and regional collaboration, the project strengthens France’s energy transition while supporting sustainable land use.

Following the acquisition, Velto Renewables will manage the long-term operation of the plant. This milestone marks another step in the company’s expansion in France and reaffirms its commitment to delivering renewable energy solutions that create enduring value for both local communities and the environment.

Les Îlots Blandin is part of a larger portfolio being transferred from Q ENERGY to Velto. In spring 2025, the two companies agreed on a long-term partnership that already provides a framework for further project sales.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!