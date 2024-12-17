RES awards solar asset management contract

RES has been awarded the asset management contract for the landmark Larks Green project, the UK’s first co-located solar and battery energy storage system connected to the transmission network.

Developed by Enso Energy and owned by Cero Generation, the site near Bristol combines 70 MW of solar power with a 50 MW battery energy storage system (BESS), delivering renewable energy to the grid when it’s needed most. This milestone reinforces RES’ position as a trusted partner in renewable energy services, – supporting 41 GW of renewable assets across 1300 sites globally, including a significant portfolio in the UK.

RES already provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the solar farm and has been its asset manager for approximately one year. It will now also manage the BESS to oversee the operational performance of the combined Larks Green project to ensure it delivers maximum value for the grid and local communities.

Robert Mattholie, Head of Solar and Storage Asset Management, Northern Europe at RES, said: “As the UK accelerates its shift to net-zero, projects like Larks Green underline the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies with experienced partners to deliver sustainable energy solutions. This project demonstrates the potential of co-located renewable energy and storage systems to strengthen the UK’s energy resilience. We are delighted to partner with Cero Generation to ensure Larks Green operates efficiently and reliably, setting a benchmark for the future of renewable energy infrastructure.”

Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation, added: “We’re proud to be driving innovation in the renewable energy sector with projects like Larks Green. It’s also important that our projects benefit the communities around us. We expect to deliver a 25% biodiversity net gain at Larks Green through strengthening hedgerows and supported local employment. By partnering with RES, a leader in asset management, we’re confident this site will serve as a cornerstone for the UK’s transition to a cleaner, more reliable energy future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!