National Grid Renewables to sell solar project to Alliant Energy

National Grid Renewables, which includes the renewables development company formerly known as Geronimo Energy, has announced the sale of Springfield Solar in Dodge County, Wisconsin, US, to Alliant Energy. National Grid Renewables will continue development activities until regulatory approvals and other contractual commitments are complete, at which time Alliant Energy will acquire Springfield Solar.

Springfield Solar is planned as a 100 MW solar energy project, and is anticipated to power the equivalent of approximately 23 500 Wisconsin homes annually. The project is another part of Alliant Energy’s plan to build more than 1000 MW of solar projects in Wisconsin by 2023. The 100 MW Springfield Solar is estimated to have a footprint of 800 acres in the Town of Lomira and Village of Lomira in Dodge County. Construction is expected to get underway in 2022, with anticipated completion in late 2023. The project will bring positive economic benefits in the form of new tax revenue, local spending, and job creation to both local and state communities.

Alliant Energy serves Dodge County residents as a local electric utility and values delivering reliable services and developing strong community partnerships.

“National Grid Renewables is proud to partner with Alliant Energy on a second Wisconsin solar project,” stated David Reamer, Head of Development, US Onshore Renewables for National Grid Renewables. “Springfield Solar offers valuable benefits to the Dodge County community, including the creation of new tax revenue and jobs, as well as a charitable fund estimated at US$400 000 over the first 20 years of project operation.”