Low Carbon strengthens presence in Dutch renewables market

Low Carbon has announced that a 76 MW portfolio of four solar farms has reached commercial operation date (COD) in the Netherlands.

The news reinforces Low Carbon’s leading position in the Dutch renewables market, who have delivered nearly 180 MW of large scale solar capacity to the country’s grid network.

The four latest solar assets to reach COD include Havebos (18 MW), Werkhoven (25 MW), Keppelseweg (8 MW), and Mariahoop (25 MW), and were built in partnership with BELECTRIC GmbH, one of Europe’s leading providers of EPC services for solar farms.

In total, the four projects will provide clean, secure electricity to more than 27 000 homes and avoid nearly 19 000 t of CO 2 e.

At the Havebos site, located near Silvolde and Terborg, Wageningen University and Research (WUR) is undertaking a study to develop best-practice guidelines for nature-friendly solar parks. This includes studying bats and a partnership with the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) to investigate the impact of different solar configurations on soil quality and biodiversity.

Last year, Low Carbon announced the delivery of a 6 GW Dutch storage platform, one of the largest battery portfolios to be brought to market internationally, further highlighting the scale they have created to date in the Netherlands.

Roy Bedlow, Founder and Chief Executive of Low Carbon, said: “We are delighted to reach this critical milestone on four of our Dutch solar assets. This additional capacity will play a crucial role in helping decarbonise the Dutch power grid and further demonstrates our commitment to making a significant impact in the fight against climate change.

“Low Carbon was one of the early pioneers to develop large scale renewables in the Netherlands, and this latest milestone reinforces our team’s capability and track record of delivering projects in different markets.”

