Norton Rose Fulbright advises Quinbrook on UK’s largest solar PV and BESS project financing

Global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, has advised Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners as the sponsor and borrower for the debt financing for Cleve Hill solar park, the UK’s largest solar and battery storage project under construction and first to be consented as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

The project financing combines a £218.5 million term loan and a £20 million VAT facility and is the largest solar and battery storage project financing ever closed in the UK. It was arranged in two tranches, with the term loans for the solar photovoltaics (PV) completed in August 2024 and for the battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in March 2025.

Cleve Hill solar park is expected to help reduce carbon emissions by more than 142 000 t in the first year of operations while also seeking to deliver a net gain of over 67% in biodiversity. The project is also expected to support over 2500 direct and indirect jobs over its lifetime and generate more than £114 million in local socio-economic benefits.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team advising Quinbrook on this project financing was led by Global Co-Head of Energy, Rob Marsh, with support from Senior Associate, Chris Aird, and Associate, Georgia Foulkes-Hartley, in London, and Paralegals, Thomas Quigley and Rohini Malhotra, in Newcastle.

Rob Marsh commented: “We are delighted to have supported Quinbrook on this project financing. It is a milestone for them and for the UK market, moving the scale of co-located solar and BESS to the next level. This project will help shape the UK’s sustainable energy future and is a true test case for this solution and the bankability of the same.”

