Infinigen Renewables announces solar+battery storage project in Puerto Rico

Infinigen Renewables, a leading solar renewables company, and ArcLight Capital Partners have announced a milestone power and battery infrastructure project – a 15 MW storage project paired with a 32 MW solar project in the Yabucoa Municipality of Puerto Rico. Infinigen, a wholly owned subsidiary of a fund managed by ArcLight, is partnering with FlexGen Power Systems, Inc., a leading battery energy storage integrator and software technology provider, to bring this project online.

The project will provide needed reliability and flexibility to the local grid, and with increased power from the YFN Yabucoa solar project. It will comply with some of the most demanding grid specifications (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority requirements) by utilising FlexGen’s industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform and digital controls.

“This project expands our current fleet in Puerto Rico to over 100 MW. Coupled with our development pipeline of over 1 GW of renewable assets, it represents another step towards the strategic objective of being the leading developer and operator of solar and storage capacity in Puerto Rico,” said Leslie Hufstetler, CEO of In-finigen Renewables. “We are partnering with FlexGen to help deliver renewable power, reliability and grid enhancements to the infrastructure and people of Puerto Rico where power demand is expected to continue to grow.”

“Energy storage is critical to helping Puerto Rico with extreme weather and grid reliability. The island also has some of the strictest grid requirements in the world. We are proud to have been chosen and to partner with Infinigen Renewables for this project, a leading renewables developer and operator. With their deep portfolio, resources and experience in the local market, they know more than anyone what it takes to bring projects online successfully,” added Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.