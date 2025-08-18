Iberdrola and Ingeteam to hybridise existing solar plants with new storage systems

Iberdrola and Ingeteam continue to focus on renewable energy storage as a key technology for the energy transition and decarbonisation.

Both companies have collaborated on numerous energy storage projects, both in Spain and abroad. On this occasion, Ingeteam will hybridise the existing photovoltaic (PV) plants in Revilla Vallejera (Burgos), Andevalo (Huelva), and Almaraz I&II (Extremadura), all located in Spain, using a battery energy storage system (BESS). The company will supply and commission its medium-voltage power electronics, control electronics, and SCADA solutions for each of the plants, which will begin operating in the 4Q25.

Each project consists of five medium-voltage stations that manage 25 MW/50 MWh, with a total capacity of 100 MW/200 MWh. The BESS will store part of the electricity generated at the solar PV plants, with the aim of improving the management of renewable energy, resulting in a hybrid electrical energy installation. The storage systems supplied by Ingeteam include a proprietary hybrid power plant controller (H-PPC) co-ordinated with the PV plant, combining and limiting the power delivered at the point of connection.

These storage systems were recently recognised as a Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) and received more than €26 million in funding from the Spanish Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE).

It should be noted that Ingeteam has previously collaborated with Iberdrola on other pioneering projects involving the hybridisation of renewable energies with BESS. These include the first battery system installed in an operational wind farm in Spain, as well as the Puertollano and Campo Arañuelo III pilot projects. In the field of hydroelectric storage, and also using technology developed by Ingeteam, Iberdrola has commissioned the Santiago-Sil-Xares and Valdecañas Spanish pumped storage power plants over the last year, the latter considered one of the largest energy storage batteries in Spain. These infrastructures, known as gigabatteries, are essential for advancing the decarbonisation of the energy system and represent the most efficient form of large-scale storage currently available.

Another project carried out by Iberdrola was the installation of what was the first wind energy storage battery in Bizkaia, Spain, which came into operation in 2022. Specifically, it is located at the Abadino substation, where it evacuates the energy from the 6 MW Oiz wind farm. It has a guaranteed storage capacity of 3.5 MWh and was installed by Ingeteam.

These collaborations reflect the strong and long-standing relationship between Iberdrola and Ingeteam, based on mutual trust and a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. From the Basque Country, the collaborations provide top-quality, competitive technological solutions that not only meet the needs of the local market but are also exported to international projects, actively contributing to global electrification and the transition to a cleaner and more efficient energy model.

