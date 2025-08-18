RWE wins bids for two new projects in German solar tender

In the latest German Federal Network Agency solar tender, RWE was successful with two projects in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

A large utility scale solar plant will take shape in the Manheimer Bucht in the Rhein-Erft district, and the photovoltaic (PV) project currently under construction alongside the A44n motorway will be expanded. Together, the new solar farms will be able to generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of 11 300 German households with climate-friendly electricity. Subject to the granting of building permits, construction of the new solar farms could start during 1H26. Commissioning is expected by the end of 2026.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to the energy transition in the Rhenish region, and we are keeping up the pace with the expansion of our solar portfolio. We are already operating seven major solar farms in the region, some in combination with battery storage systems. For the two new solar farms we are also examining whether it will be possible to put battery systems in place.”

RWE is currently constructing solar plants with a total capacity of 86.5 MWp (74.6 MWac) along the A44n motorway between the cities of Bedburg and Jüchen. These solar farms are expected to go into operation by the end of 2025. Implementation of the second extension phase, with a capacity of 19.9 MWp (15.5 MWac), is planned for 2026. The expansion will comprise more than 30 600 solar modules and will take shape on recultivated land at the Garzweiler opencast mine in the municipality of Jüchen. Solar projects alongside motorways benefit from faster approval processes and in most cases also enjoy a much higher level of public acceptance.

The Manheimer Bucht solar farm will be located in the southern part of the Hambach opencast mine in the municipal area of Kolpingstadt Kerpen. A total of about 26 500 solar modules will be constructed in an area of about 14.5 hectares, equivalent to about 20 football pitches. Once complete, this solar farm will have a capacity of 17.2 MWp (14.3 MWac).

In all, RWE operates seven solar farms in the Rhenish region, four of which have their own integrated battery storage systems. In April 2025, RWE began construction of a new PV system at the Hambach opencast mine: near the municipality of Niederzier, more than 22 000 solar modules have been installed. This solar farm is expected to go into operation shortly and will generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of 4500 German households. Further PV projects in the region are at the planning stage.

