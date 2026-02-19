Fenwick solar farm secures planning for approval

BOOM Power’s Fenwick solar farm has been granted planning approval, marking a major milestone for renewable energy development in South Yorkshire, UK.

The approved project, located to the east of Fenwick near Askern, Moss, Topham, and Sykehouse, will comprise a large scale solar photovoltaic (PV) development alongside a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS). Once operational, Fenwick solar farm is expected to generate enough clean, low-carbon electricity to power approximately 75 000 homes annually, making a significant contribution to the UK’s net-zero ambitions while reinforcing regional energy security.

Planning approval follows a comprehensive Development Consent Order (DCO) process, including statutory consultation, extensive engagement with local communities, landowners, and stakeholders, and detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate. Fenwick solar farm represents BOOM Power’s second in-house DCO and the third DCO approval delivered by the same core project team, which previously secured consent for Cleve Hill solar park. Cleve Hill was originally developed under Wirsol Energy, a company established by Mark Hogan in the UK and Australia prior to the formation of BOOM Power. The approval of Fenwick solar farm follows the consent of East Yorkshire solar farm in May 2025, further reinforcing BOOM Power’s recent track record of delivering nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs). Throughout the process, BOOM Power worked collaboratively to shape a project that responds to local feedback, respects the landscape, and delivers long-term environmental and social value.

Fenwick solar farm will connect into the National Electricity Transmission System via Thorpe Marsh Substation, supporting grid resilience and helping to balance electricity demand during periods of peak use. The scheme has been carefully designed to integrate sensitively with its surroundings and deliver meaningful environmental enhancements, including habitat creation, biodiversity net gain, and the continued agricultural use of the land through sheep grazing beneath the solar arrays.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM Power, commented: “Securing planning approval for Fenwick solar farm is a proud moment for BOOM Power and a significant step forward for the UK’s clean energy transition. This project reflects years of detailed technical work, collaboration, and engagement, and will generate enough electricity to power tens of thousands of homes while delivering lasting benefits for nature and the local community. Fenwick also builds on our recent planning successes and demonstrates the strength of our in-house development capability, alongside the strong and ongoing relationships we have with our partners and landowners, which are incredibly important.”

Rob Smith, Head of NSIP Development at BOOM Power, added: “Fenwick solar farm demonstrates how large scale renewable infrastructure can be delivered responsibly, supporting energy security while enhancing biodiversity and retaining agricultural use. We are grateful to all those who engaged constructively throughout the planning process.”

With planning approval secured, BOOM Power will now progress the project through the next stages of development. The project is expected to support local employment opportunities throughout the delivery phase.

