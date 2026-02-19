Norton Rose Fulbright advises Sun Investment Group on financing for PV portfolio in Poland

Norton Rose Fulbright has advised Sun Investment Group on a €32.5 million financing provided by Nord/LB for the acquisition, construction, and operation of a portfolio of 32 photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total installed capacity of 59 MWp.

Sun Investment Group is an international IPP in the solar energy sector, delivering renewable energy projects across key European markets. The company was founded in 2017 and currently employs over 75 experts across Europe, including Poland, Italy, Spain, and Lithuania. Its portfolio now exceeds 3 GW, with almost 100 MW under construction and nearly 200 MW consisting of ready-to-build projects in Poland. To date, the group has successfully developed, constructed, and sold more than 200 MW of solar power plants in the UK, Poland, and Lithuania. Additionally, Sun Investment Group has nearly 700 MW in Italy and expects to achieve 200 MW of ready-to-build projects by the end of 2026.

The cross-border Norton Rose Fulbright team, led from Munich by Senior Associate, Matthias Zimmermann, and supervised by Dirk Trautmann provided comprehensive legal advice, including the preparation and negotiation of the finance documentation, as well as legal risk analysis and support in ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.

The Warsaw-based team advising on Polish law aspects was led by Associate, Julia Pycka, supported by Counsel, Krzysztof Gorzelak, and Lawyer, Kacper Wojtacha. Associates, Martyna Orlowska and Jakub Wiatrzyk, advised on projects and direct agreement aspects of the transaction and worked under the supervision of Energy and Project Finance Partner, Tomasz Rogalski. The entire Norton Rose Fulbright team worked under the supervision of Banking and Finance Partner and Warsaw Head of Office, Grzegorz Dyczkowski.

The Norton Rose Fulbright team was additionally supported by Tegos Legal in Lithuania and Ontier España in Spain to cover relevant legal aspects in these countries.

Trautmann commented: “We were pleased to support Sun Investment Group in advancing their impressive photovoltaic portfolio in Poland. Working on a transaction that combines commercial objectives with environmental impact was a great opportunity to contribute to Poland’s journey toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”

