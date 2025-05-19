Bechtel’s construction of US solar facility advances to next stage

Bechtel has been selected by Doral Renewables to deliver three key phases of its 1.3 GWac Mammoth Solar facility in Indiana. As one of the largest solar facilities in the US, Mammoth will play an important role in strengthening the US’ supply of reliable, clean energy and boost total solar capacity in Indiana by more than 20%. The project kicked its construction activities to a higher gear earlier this month, and Doral Renewables has now granted Bechtel full notice to proceed (FNTP).

Bechtel will design, engineer, and construct Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, which together represent 900 MWac of clean energy capacity. Doral and Bechtel kicked off construction preparatory works earlier this year. The commencement of FNTP enables Bechtel to complete design and begin permanent construction works including installing solar panels, power cables, and substations.

“Bechtel is proud to partner with Doral to deliver one of the nation’s largest solar projects,” said Scott Austin, Bechtel General Manager of Renewables & Clean Power. ”A project of this scale depends on strong collaboration with local building trades to ensure access to the skilled workforce needed. We’re working closely with craft professionals, creating high-quality jobs, and being a reliable partner to the community as we help deliver Mammoth Solar and increase the supply of clean, reliable solar power.”

“Thanks to the meticulous planning and collaboration over the past several months, we are now poised to move confidently into construction” added Amit Nadkarni, Doral Renewables SVP of Project & Asset Management. “We remain deeply committed to the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental stewardship throughout this phase. We are equally focused on fostering strong community relationships, ensuring meaningful local participation from the workforce and vendors, and supporting the county through direct, indirect, and induced economic benefits.”

Bechtel is leading the project’s design and delivery, overseeing all aspects of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. Over the next two years, the three upcoming phases will include the installation of approximately two million solar modules, one million of which will be US-made. Bechtel will apply its award-winning digital delivery approach and autonomous technologies to streamline construction and enhance project delivery.

At peak construction, the project is expected to create over 1200 jobs, including at least 15% dedicated to apprenticeships that will provide hands-on training for young professionals and newcomers to the construction industry.

When complete in 2027, Doral Renewables will implement agrivoltaics initiatives across the site which includes integrating on-site livestock grazing and crop cultivation around the panels. This dual-use technique enables local landowners to continue farming operations and maximise land use.

