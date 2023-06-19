Hydro joins renewable energy project offshore Malaysia

Hydro has signed a letter of intent with SolarDuck, an offshore floating solar energy technology developer, and subsidiaries of the Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), namely TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd and TNB Research Sdn Bhd, to collaborate on a project that will advance offshore floating solar energy solutions in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Hydro will provide engineering support, and will manufacture and deliver the aluminium components used for the 780 kW SolarDuck offshore floating solar plant. The installation off the coast of Tioman Island in Malaysia is scheduled to be concluded in 2025.

“Solar energy is part of the necessary shift to renewable energy. Extruded aluminium solutions are the perfect fit for such installations with their light weight and strength, and the fact that they require little or no maintenance,” said Paul Warton, Executive Vice President of Hydro Extrusions.

In 2021, Hydro delivered the aluminium profiles for SolarDuck’s pilot structure. The project with TNB will include deliveries from Hydro extrusion plants in Lichtervelde, Belgium, and Magnor, Norway.

Southeast Asia is wind scarce and therefore lacks opportunities to generate wind energy. Large scale solar developments located on land in Southeast Asia are increasingly hampered by land scarcity issues. Taking solar out to sea allows for new opportunities for renewable energy generation in Malaysia and the wider region.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward a net-zero future for Malaysia, according to SolarDuck’s Chief Executive, Koen Burgers, who says offshore floating solar solutions are set to become the most affordable marine energy technology by 2030.

The triangular design of the offshore floating solar is designed to float above the waves like a carpet, while keeping the solar panels and electrical parts well above the waterline.

“Aluminium is our material of choice because of its strength to weight ratio and ability to withstand the corrosive offshore environment for the lifetime of the structure,” added Burgers.

