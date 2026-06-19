Renewable Connections secures approval for Nottinghamshire solar farm

Renewable Connections, one of the UK’s leading solar and battery storage developers, has secured planning consent for an 18.74 MW solar farm in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, UK.

Shireoaks solar farm, which was approved by Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee following a positive officer recommendation, will generate enough clean electricity to power up to 5900 homes in its first year of operation. The project will make a meaningful contribution to tackling the climate emergency in Nottinghamshire and supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon energy system.

Jonathan Plumb, Chief Operating Officer at Renewable Connections, commented: “We are delighted that consent has been granted for Shireoaks solar farm. Solar is one of the cleanest and most cost-effective forms of energy available, and this project will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 2947 tpy compared to fossil fuel generation. Throughout the development process, we have engaged closely with local communities and statutory consultees. Their feedback has helped shape the final design, which includes measures to enhance biodiversity and improve an existing permissive walking route across the site.”

Located to the west of Worksop and south of the village of Shireoaks, the site extends across approximately 21 hectares of agricultural land.

The project has been developed in partnership with European Energy UK and will have an operational lifespan of up to 40 years.

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