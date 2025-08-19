Diamond Infrastructure Solutions and Third Pillar Solar sign agreement for floating solar projects

Diamond Infrastructure Solutions and Third Pillar Solar have entered into an agreement giving Third Pillar exclusive access to its Texas reservoirs to investigate its design, development, and deployment of utility scale floating solar projects across the Diamond-owned reservoirs. This marks the first collaboration of its kind in North America. By utilising previously unused surface area, the initiative will generate clean energy and help reduce water lost to evaporation.

The comprehensive floating solar initiative represents a potential investment exceeding US$700 million and is expected to generate up to 500 MW of clean energy – all while minimising land development and helping conserve approximately 15% of freshwater currently lost to evaporation in a fast-growing, water-stressed region.

“Our agreement with Third Pillar marks a bold step forward in how we think about infrastructure and sustainability. By transforming underutilised water surfaces into clean energy assets, Diamond is advancing its commitment to innovation while delivering long-term value,” shared Ed Noack, CEO of Diamond Infrastructure Solutions. “It's a win for industry, communities, and the environment.”

The projects, planned to be constructed and in-service by the end of the decade, will support hundreds of local jobs during their multi-year construction and operation. Additionally, Diamond will collaborate with Third Pillar on local supply chain opportunities, leveraging their shared expertise to drive mutually beneficial innovation and community impact.

“This agreement demonstrates the growing appetite for utility scale energy solutions and highlights how floating solar can enhance and transform the value of existing infrastructure, all while providing cost-competitive energy, preserving agricultural land, reducing evaporation losses, and existing out of public view,” added Jaimeet Gulati, CEO of Third Pillar. “We're honoured to be the chosen partner for such an innovative initiative.”

These projects will be the largest floating solar installations of their kind in the Americas and represent the unique, multi-pronged value proposition that floating solar provides for energy production, land use and water conservation.

