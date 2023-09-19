Alight, a European solar developer and independent power producer has announced that it is expanding into the Finnish market with its first local project, a 100 MW solar farm in Eurajoki.

The ground-mounted solar park will be located on 123 hectares (equivalent to 175 football fields) in Eurajoki (Satakunta). With an installed capacity of 100 MW, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of about 20 000 homes, it will be one of Finland’s largest solar farms under development. According to the target plan, the solar park will begin construction in 4Q24 and will be commissioned in 1Q26.

The Finnish municipality of Eurajoki is already a leader in fossil-free electricity production, home to the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant, and the addition of Alight’s new solar park will further cement its position as a leader in the clean energy transition. The development and construction of the park will also bring more jobs to the community.

“Alight has been pioneering solar power in Sweden for more than 10 years and we similarly see huge potential in the Finnish market. This new project in Eurajoki marks an exciting expansion phase into the Finnish market for Alight, while at the same time helping the country to reach its ambitious targets of becoming carbon neutral by 2035 and the world’s first fossil fuel-free society, ” said Warren Campbell, Chief Operations Officer at Alight.

