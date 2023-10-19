ACWA Power signs agreements for renewable projects

Saudi-listed ACWA Power, has signed seven cooperation agreements with Chinese firms during the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, for solar, green hydrogen and water desalination projects. The agreements reaffirm ACWA Power’s commitment to collaborative sustainable development by leveraging its ongoing partnership with Chinese investors, financiers, EPC contractors, and material suppliers.

The agreements were signed with entities including State Power Investment Corporation, one of the largest state-owned power generators in China; the Beijing headquartered Bank of China; civil engineering firm Power China Group; power and infrastructure solutions provider Energy China Group; and solar panel manufacturer Jinko Solar.

“Over the years, we have nurtured strong relationships with key Chinese partners, which have enabled us to drive transformative projects in the fields of renewables, green hydrogen, and water desalination. The agreements signed today further advance our common interest of developing projects that support positive climate ambitions,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, ACWA Power Chairman. “Looking to the future, we see significant potential for continued collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, aligning seamlessly with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. We are dedicated to nurturing this enduring partnership. ACWA Power is resolute in our commitment to the Chinese market and we recognise the critical role we play in the global clean energy landscape.”

