Innova secures planning consent for North Preston solar park

On 26 January 2024, Innova received planning permission for the development of North Preston solar park in Somerset.

Once built and energised, the 25 MW site will generate enough electricity to power 6420 homes in the local area per year, whilst saving 5300 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

The 25 MW site is also projected to deliver 74% biodiversity net gain for habitats – exceeding the mandatory 10% set out by the government – via additional hedgerow planting and the restoration of an historic pond. The site will also include the installation of a ring walk to enhance the public right of way.

Simon Murrells, Programme Manager at Innova, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for the North Preston solar park in Somerset. The project has no connection delays, and has a construction commencement target of 4Q24.

“Early and thorough engagement with the local community saw local supporters expressing their views in favour of the project, which is testament to the hard work of the project and consultant team.

“As well as producing clean, home-grown electricity, the site includes a raft of other benefits as part of the project design, with significant landscape and ecological enhancements, plus an index-linked community and charitable benefit fund worth over £350 000 over the lifetime.

“We look forward to commencing the build and bringing this project through to energisation.”

Innova would like to thank Somerset Council for their balanced and considered decision in respect to all aspects of the site, members of the local community who supported the application, the landowner for their contribution of local knowledge, and allowing the site to be used for a permissive footpath, and our Planning Consultant Engena for their expertise in support of the planning application.

