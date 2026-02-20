Ampyr Solar Europe acquisition East Yorkshire solar farm project

Ampyr Solar Europe, a leading independent solar developer and IPP focused on accelerating the clean energy transition across Europe, has acquired the East Yorkshire solar farm (EYSF) project from BOOM Power Ltd.

EYSF is a major renewable energy initiative located in East Yorkshire, connecting to the substation next to Drax power station. The project will be one of the largest consented solar projects in the UK, designed to deliver approximately 530+ MWp of low-carbon electricity – enough to power around 100 000 homes – supporting the UK’s ambitious climate and energy goals.

As a nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP), the solar farm received its development consent order (DCO) in May 2025 from the UK Secretary of State of Energy Security and Net Zero, marking a significant milestone for large scale solar deployment in the UK.

“We are delighted to advance our strategic growth in the UK market with the acquisition of the East Yorkshire Solar Farm project,” said Tarun Agrawal, CEO of Ampyr Solar Europe. “This project is the largest in Ampyr Solar Europe’s growing photovoltaic/BESS portfolio and aligns with our mission to deliver high-impact renewable assets that support local communities, enhance energy security, and contribute to national decarbonisation objectives. The project underscores our continuing commitment to developing renewable assets in the UK, where ASE now has a pipeline of over 2.5G W, part of an aggregate European pipeline of 7 GW across the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.”

In addition to its environmental benefits, the project is expected to generate meaningful economic value for the region, including construction-phase employment opportunities and indirect support for local businesses.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM Power Ltd, added: “East Yorkshire solar farm is a flagship project for BOOM Power and reflects years of detailed development work, collaboration and engagement with our valued landowners and partners. Securing DCO consent was a major achievement, and we are proud to have brought the project to this stage. Ampyr Solar Europe is well placed to take East Yorkshire Solar Farm forward into delivery, and we look forward to seeing the project make a meaningful contribution to the UK’s clean energy transition. BOOM Power will continue to be actively involved as the project moves into construction and subsequent energisation, planned for 2029.”

