Grenergy secures 20-year solar contract for Fibden hybrid project in the UK

Grenergy has secured a solar supply contract for difference for its Fibden hybrid solar and battery storage project in the UK in the latest renewable energy auction organised by NESO, the public authority responsible for co-ordinating the British energy system.

The Fibden Farm solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project is located in Hampton Lovett, near Droitwich, Worcestershire. The facility comprises 40 MW/53 MWp of solar photovoltaics (PV) capacity and 160 MWh of storage.

The contract establishes a CPI-indexed fixed price for 80% of the solar energy generated by the project. It will run for 20 years and is expected to come into force between March 2028 and February 2029. The awarded price stands at £65.23/MWh, which represents an estimated minimum guaranteed allocation of £55 million (approximately €63 million) for Grenergy over the contractual period.

Although Fibden is a hybrid project, the contract applies exclusively to solar generation. Grenergy expects to complement these revenues with those from ancillary services and capacity markets, which it will be able to access thanks to the battery installation.

Grenergy has a solid presence in Europe, with operations in Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Romania, and the UK. In addition to its portfolio of solar and hybrid projects under development, the company is driving Greenbox, its stand-alone storage platform in the region.

With over 30 GWh of stand-alone batteries under development, Greenbox is becoming one of Europe’s leading storage platforms. Grenergy has just signed a pioneering agreement in the Spanish market: a 10-year financial tolling agreement with an Investment Grade offtaker for its stand-alone battery project in Oviedo (600 MWh).

Furthermore, Grenergy has secured capacity contracts for 2.1 GWh in stand-alone storage projects in Poland and has secured €8 million in capital grants from the Polish government for other stand-alone projects (136 MWh) that the company plans to develop in the country.

Grenergy continues to explore opportunities to expand Greenbox’s pipeline and secure new tolling agreements across the six European markets served by its standalone platform.

