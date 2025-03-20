ENGIE acquires onshore renewables assets in UK

ENGIE, a leading global energy transition utility, has acquired a fully operational renewable portfolio in the UK, totalling 157 MW of clean energy capacity.

This portfolio, acquired from Munich Re’s asset manager, MEAG, includes four solar photovoltaic and three onshore wind farms, located in England and Wales.

The purchase, which is subject to UK government clearance, represents a milestone in ENGIE’s UK renewable energy strategy, demonstrating a commitment to a more sustainable energy future.

Miya Paolucci, UK CEO of ENGIE, commented: “This acquisition expands our renewable generation capacity and reflects our ongoing commitment to growing our operations here in the UK. It is key to invest in low carbon technologies so we can provide clean energy to business-to-business customers and support the energy transition.”

Suresh Bhaskar, ENGIE Managing Director of Renewables UK & Ireland, added: “By leveraging ENGIE’s development capabilities and working with local ecosystems and communities, we plan to transform this portfolio into a future asset base that has significant additional capacity. With the opportunity to co-locate battery energy storage systems and solar whilst being able to repower old assets, an integrated approach means we can generate, trade, and supply even more low carbon energy, helping our customers to decarbonise.”

