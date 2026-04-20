ContourGlobal secures €43.8 million refinancing for Greek solar PV portfolio

ContourGlobal has completed its first-ever financing in Greece, securing €43.8 million from Eurobank to refinance a 36.7 MW operational solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio across the country.

The financing covers the majority of the acquisition cost of a portfolio comprising 26 operational solar PV plants, held through seven special purpose vehicles (SPVs), with an aggregate installed capacity of 36.7 MW. The plants reached commercial operation date (COD) over a period spanning from 2011 to 2022 and were acquired by ContourGlobal in December 2025, as part of the company’s strategy to expand and consolidate its presence in the Greek renewable energy market.

All assets benefit from regulated offtake arrangements under Greece’s Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) and Feed-in-Premium (FiP) support mechanisms, providing stable and predictable cash flows and limiting the portfolio’s exposure to merchant risk. The facilities financed under this agreement are strategically located across Greece, spanning from the Peloponnese to Eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Koutalidis Law Firm acted as Legal Advisor to ContourGlobal with Hogan Lovells (Luxembourg) LLP acting as Luxembourg sponsor’s counsel, while Eurobank was advised by Alexiou – Kosmopoulos Law Firm (AKL), with Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP providing support on UK law matters.

Through this transaction, Eurobank structured a financing solution that streamlines and optimises the portfolio’s capital structure, consolidating a previously fragmented framework of 14 plant and SPV-level financings involving multiple lenders into seven SPV-level facilities. The resulting structure enhances financial efficiency, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

The transaction also marks the start of a strategic relationship between Eurobank and ContourGlobal, supporting the company’s long-term growth ambitions in Greece and confirming Eurobank’s ability to partner with globally recognised sponsors in the renewable energy sector.

ContourGlobal, backed by KKR, is an established international independent power producer with a diversified renewable energy portfolio across multiple geographies. The transaction highlights the attractiveness of the Greek renewable energy market and reflects international investors’ confidence in the country’s long-term energy and infrastructure fundamentals.

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