Enviromena receives approval for 16 MW solar farm in the UK

Rugby Borough Council has approved plans for Enviromena’s 16 MW (AC) Lutterworth solar farm, enabling the delivery of additional clean energy capacity and investment in the region.

Once operational, the solar farm will generate enough clean energy to power approximately 7800 homes per year and avoid more than 4300 tpy of CO 2 .

By generating clean power domestically, Lutterworth solar farm will contribute to reducing Britain’s reliance on imported fossil fuels, strengthening the resilience of the local and national energy system, and helping to protect homes and businesses from the volatility of global energy markets.

The project will also provide a direct financial contribution to the local area, generating around £2.5 million in business rates over the project lifespan, while supporting jobs among local suppliers and contractors during both construction and long-term operation.

Lutterworth solar farm has been designed to deliver meaningful biodiversity net gains. Existing trees and hedgerows will be retained and supplemented by additional native species planting, creating new habitats and supporting wider ecological connectivity across the site. The development does not affect any public rights of way.

The scheme is a temporary development of up to 40 years, with full decommissioning and site restoration secured by planning condition. It does not require government subsidy and will assist Rugby Borough Council in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with national and local Climate Emergency commitments.

Mark Harding, Chief Development Officer at Enviromena, commented: “We are pleased that Rugby Borough Council’s planning committee has voted to approve Lutterworth solar farm. This is an important step forward for a project that will make a real, measurable contribution to the UK’s clean energy supply and to the local communities surrounding the site. We look forward to progressing the project and will continue to work closely with local stakeholders throughout construction and operation.”

Harding added: “This project marks the second planning approval received by Enviromena in 2026 with further seven projects, totalling in excess of 200 MW expected to go to planning committee throughout the summer.”

The approval adds to Enviromena’s growing portfolio of consented projects across the UK. The company currently has more than 3 GW in its development and construction pipeline, with projects at various stages across England.

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