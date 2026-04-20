WFW advises Orrön Energy on sale of 91 MW German agrivoltaic project

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised Orrön Energy Greenfield AB on its sale of a 91 MW agrivoltaic energy project, where solar generation and farming are carried out on the same site, with a co-located battery option to Gülermak Renewables Ltd.

Located in Eastern Germany, the project is at the ready-to-permit stage, with Orrön Energy to continue developing the project until it is ready-to-build, which is expected to be reached no later than 2027.

Part of the Lundin group of companies, Orrön Energy is a Swedish renewable energy company focused on operating and developing onshore assets to drive long-term shareholder value and support a sustainable energy future.

Gülermak Renewables, part of the Turkish construction group Gülermak, is a leading independent power producer specialising in the generation of clean, sustainable energy through wind, solar photovoltaic, and battery storage technology.

The WFW Germany Energy team that advised Orrön Energy was led by Hamburg Corporate Partner, Dr Wolfram Böge, assisted by Senior Associate, Marian Henkes, and Transaction Lawyer, Stephanie Groß, as well as Associates, Sophia Graul and Richard Wichmann. Regulatory advice was provided by Associate, Dr Philipp Kleiner. Frankfurt Counsel, Manuel Rustler, and Associate, Alexander Brune, advised on tax matters, whilst Hamburg Partner, Sebastian Baum, and Associate, Katja Westermann, provided real estate expertise.

Wolfram commented: “We are delighted to have once again advised Orrön Energy. Agrivoltaics is an innovative solution that maximises land use and will play an important role in the energy transition. Advising on such deals underscores WFW’s recognised expertise in the renewable energy sector.”

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