WFW advises Adoria on Italian solar portfolio financing
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
Watson Farley & Williams has advised Adoria Partners Group on a financing granted by Banca Ifigest S.p.A. for the acquisition of a 15 MW solar portfolio in Basilicata, Italy.
Adoria is a Milan-based investment firm focused on renewable energy, with a strong track record developing and managing photovoltaic assets across Italy.
The multidisciplinary WFW Italy Energy team that advised Adoria was led by Finance Partner, Matteo Trabacchin, and Corporate Partner, Carlo Cosmelli, supported by Associate, Dario Matrecano, and Trainee, Maddalena Convertini, on financing matters and Associates, Tommaso Piccinetti and Mario Manfredi, on the corporate aspects of the transaction. Public Law Partner, Tiziana Manenti, advised on regulatory and due diligence matters, assisted by Senior Associates, Cristina Betti and Anthony Bellacci, Associate, Matteo Bucciarelli, and Trainee, Roberto Di Marzo.
Banca Ifigest was advised by L&B Partners.
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Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/solar/20052026/wfw-advises-adoria-on-italian-solar-portfolio-financing/